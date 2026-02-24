Safer walk for students: Subangdaku skywalk gets major upgrade

AIMING to improve safety for students and pedestrians, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano visited the newly rehabilitated skywalk in Barangay Subangdaku on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Ouano told reporters during the official turnover that the structure was among the infrastructures heavily damaged by Typhoon Odette, which tore off its entire roofing.

Through the support of Simon Agri Business Corporation and Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc., the skywalk has been fitted with new roofing, fresh paint, and lighting at no cost to the City Government.

Subangdaku Elementary School principal Iris Mae Petancio shared that students who previously had to cross the busy street now use the skywalk, making it much safer and preventing them from getting caught in the rain.

This came after the City Government sought assistance from the business sector through the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with nine skywalks across the city now supported by different companies under the “Adopt-a-Skywalk” program.

Progress on the skywalks is at 90 percent, Ouano added.

Private partners will handle maintenance, while barangay and local government officials will ensure security and peace and order. (DPC)