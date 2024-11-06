Safety measures for street caroling in Cebu City

CCPO’s measures for safety

To ensure public safety and uphold the spirit of the holiday season:

Monitoring by police: Each police station in Cebu City has been instructed to observe and manage carolers within their respective jurisdictions. This measure aims to discourage caroling inside PUVs and encourage safer practices.

Parental guidance: The CCPO urged parents to guide their children and advise them against caroling in streets and moving vehicles to prevent potential harm.

Appropriate locations: Macatangay emphasized that the directive is not to limit Christmas celebrations but to ensure they occur in secure places.

"Ang pag badlong ani nila dili pa timbaya sa Christmas season pero ato lang ipahigayon sa sakto nga lugar nga dili sad ta ma expose to any danger," Macatangay said.

(This is not intended to discourage them, but rather to urge them to do it in a safe place where they will not be exposed to any danger.)

Addressing rising street activity

The CCPO also observed an increase in street beggars, many of whom are minors. To address this, the Women and Children Protection Desk of the CCPO will collaborate with:

City Social Welfare and Services

Anti-Mendicancy Board

Their joint efforts will focus on rescuing and assisting minors and individuals involved in begging to promote their well-being and safety. (SunStar Cebu)