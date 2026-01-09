Safety, security measures tightened for Traslacion

WITH thousands of devotees expected to join the Traslacion and seaborne procession on Jan. 15-16 and Jan. 17, 2026, respectively, disaster response teams in Mandaue City are ramping up coordination and deployment plans to manage crowd safety and medical concerns.

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) has intensified preparations for the religious events through a series of coordination meetings with Cebu City Government, the Basilica del Santo Niño, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), according to MCDRRMO head Buddy Allain Ybañez.

Ybañez said preparations go beyond police operations, with several agencies involved in ensuring safety and order.

Ybañez said the MCDRRMO also held a meeting with barangay disaster risk reduction and management focal persons on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 7.

Barangay responders will serve as backup along the Traslacion route and in designated viewing areas for the seaborne procession.

In terms of manpower, Ybañez said MCDRRMO will field about 105 responders along the route, which stretches from Barangay Subangdaku to the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

Medical stations will be set up upon arrival at the National Shrine of St. Joseph, where large crowds are expected.

Ybañez said this year’s deployment plan differs from previous years due to changes in the Traslacion schedule. In past years, the image of the Santo Niño arrived in the morning and transported to Lapu-Lapu City by midnight, this year, the image will remain overnight on Jan. 15, with the mass scheduled at 9 a.m. and the Traslacion set for 5 a.m. the following day.

Because of the extended schedule, Ybañez said deployment and operational plans will span a longer period and will require additional support from barangay personnel.

He said the operation will involve round-the-clock deployment along the entire Traslacion route, with personnel positioned as early as 6 a.m. and remaining on duty for 24 hours.

He added that MCDRRMO personnel, medical teams, and barangay emergency responders will conduct rounds every 30 minutes to ensure public safety.

Ybañez also raised concern over heat-related incidents, noting that several devotees collapsed during last year’s Traslacion, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

“Our main concern, just like last year, is the heat. Many people fainted due to extreme heat, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. We really need to be cautious,” Ybañez said.

Crowds are expected to increase in the late afternoon and evening, with more people anticipated to gather overnight ahead of the early-morning Traslacion from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City. / ABC