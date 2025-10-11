Sailing together: Vietnam, PH boost maritime ties in Cebu

THE Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) concluded its five-day goodwill visit to the Philippines with a send-off ceremony at Pier 4, Cebu City, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, highlighting growing maritime cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines.

Arriving in Cebu on Monday, Oct. 6, aboard the csb 8002, the VCG delegation joined the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for the 2nd PCG–VCG Bilateral Meeting, focusing on joint maritime safety, search and rescue and environmental protection initiatives. The visit was part of the 2024 memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Throughout their stay, both coast guards engaged in cultural exchanges and humanitarian activities, including the distribution of relief goods to families affected by the recent earthquake in northern Cebu. The Vietnamese officers also extended medical aid in coordination with PCG personnel, underscoring solidarity between the two maritime forces.

Capping the visit, the VCG and PCG conducted a joint maritime exercise in Carcar Bay, Cebu, simulating search and rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response operations. The drills aimed to enhance interoperability and readiness for real-world maritime emergencies.

Officials from both sides emphasized that the continued partnership between the PCG and VCG not only strengthens disaster response and maritime safety but also reflects a shared commitment to peace and cooperation in the region.

As the VCG vessel CSB 8002 departed Cebu’s waters, it left behind a lasting message, that through collaboration and goodwill, neighboring nations can chart a safer and more united course across Southeast Asia’s seas.