Sajuela claims Negros JPGT boys 15-18 title

CEBUANO junior golfer Sebastian Sajuela earned a ticket to the Elite Grand Finals after ruling the boys’ 15-18 division in the ICTSI Negros JPGT Championship at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Sajuela shot a 75 for a 224 total, beating Del Monte’s Clement Ordeneza, who finished with a 76 for a 226 aggregate.

Eddie Gonzales Jr. carded a 74 to place third at 230.

“I felt a lot of pressure, but I kept fighting and stuck to my game plan. Clement is an exceptional player. I knew that if I lost focus for even a moment, winning this tournament would slip away,” said the 17-year-old Sajuela of the Cebu Country Club.

“I’m going to train hard and hope to carry some good momentum into the finals,” said Sajuela, vowing to bring strong leadership and encouragement to the South squad.

In the girls’ division, rising Davaoeña star Precious Zaragosa also clinched an Elite Grand Finals berth.

By winning the final two legs of the six-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series, she garnered 42 points to finish on top of the standings in a tie with Cebuana Tashanah Balangauan, who had already secured the first Finals berth.

They will lead the formidable South team in the Ryder Cup-style duel against the North side on Aug. 17-20 in Cagayan de Oro.

“I hope to bring my A-game while providing motivation and support to the rest of the South team,” said Zaragosa, who closed out her dominant Negros run with a final-round 74 for a 13-over-par 223 total over 54 holes.

“The JPGT has been an incredible experience, especially getting to compete with so many talented players. It’s been a huge morale booster,” she added.

Cebuana Apple Gotiong, who finished with a four-over card for a 229, made it to the finals via the backdoor, raising her total to 36 points with three second-place finishes across the Vis-Min series.

Lois Laine Go shot a 79 to finish third at 242 and secure the third qualifying spot with 35 points, while Cagayan de Oro’s Mikela Guillermo, who placed fourth at 253 after an 81, took the fourth and final ticket with 28 points.

Guillermo dislodged erstwhile No. 4 Zero Plete, who surrendered her finals aspirations by skipping this final elimination leg. / PNA