SALA launches new single ‘Tahanan’

THERE is a specific kind of comfort that only music can provide — and SALA’s new single “Tahanan,” released under AltG Records, delivers exactly that. Following the success of their debut “Hi, Tita!” and their rock-ballad collaboration with Wickermoss, “Sa Wala,” the band returns with a track that reframes love not as escape, but as refuge.

If “Sa Wala” wrestled with the question of how to move forward amid lingering pain, “Tahanan” feels like the answer.

“The song paints love as a home that steadies you when the world feels like it’s falling apart,” shares vocalist Neth Macam. “‘Sa Wala’ was about asking what to do; ‘Tahanan’ is the answer — it’s what we will do. We will make each other a safe space.”

At the heart of the song is an image of shared movement and quiet trust, captured in the line: “tayo’y magsasayaw na apak mo magkabilaan kong mga paa.”

“It’s about dancing through problems with a single rhythm and a shared destination,” Macam explains. “When you dance with someone’s feet on yours, you have to move as one. That’s what tahanan, or home, means to us — finding the person who becomes your peace, no matter how chaotic the outside world gets.”

SALA — composed of Neth Macam, Allen Lucas, Fourth Tayag and Rigil Borromeo — credits AltG Records for giving them the freedom to explore a sound shaped by influences ranging from metal and ‘60s music to old-school R&B.

“Now that we’re with AltG Records, we have a way to share our music while staying true to our vision,” says Macam. “They’ve given us the confidence to experiment and present our authentic sound to a wider audience.”

“Tahanan” is now available for streaming and download on major digital platforms nationwide. / PR