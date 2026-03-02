Salamanca buys new home

PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 1.0 big winner Mika Salamanca proudly shared on Instagram that she has purchased a new home.

She did not disclose further details, but photos showed her choosing flooring designs.

“Caution: new homeowner at work,” she wrote in the caption.

Her fellow ex-housemates Charlie Fleming and Michael Sager have also reportedly purchased their own homes.

Their lives have significantly changed since their stay inside the Big Brother house. On Monday, March 2, 2026, their new teleserye, “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” premiered on GMA. / TRC