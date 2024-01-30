Sales agent nabbed for rape in Liloan

A SALES agent who was wanted on two counts of rape was taken into custody around 10:50 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, in Barangay Yati, in the northern Cebu town of Liloan.

The suspect was identified as Leonard Raya Villar, 36, with live-in partner, from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Villar has been ranked as the eighth most wanted person in the region and as the most wanted person in the municipal level.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Villar's arrest warrant was issued on January 25, 2024 by Judge Maria Dee Seares of the Family Court, Branch 6 of Mandaue City, with no bail recommended.

Gingoyon said it took some time for them to arrest Villar because his live-in partner refused to let go of him. (GPL, TPT)