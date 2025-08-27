‘Sales drop’ puts 101 workers on floating status

OVER 100 employees of a high-end fashion jewelry company in an industrial economic zone in Lapu-Lapu City sought assistance from the City Government after their manpower agency placed them on floating status for more than two weeks now.

City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) head Kim Francisco, in an interview on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, said the affected workers asked for financial assistance from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

A group of 15 employees, who are employed through the manpower agency, initially sought help from the CSWDO and said a total of 101 workers are on floating status and have not received income since Aug. 7.

Francisco said the company issued a notice to its employees, citing an industry-wide slowdown in demand that has led to a sharp decline in sales volume.

Francisco clarified that the affected workers remain regular employees and have not been formally terminated.

“I made it clear to them that they should not request payment for their services because, technically, they have not been terminated. Their employment status remains pending while the company seeks another client to assign them to,” said Francisco.

As a form of assistance to the affected workers, Peso requested to be connected with the agency representing the workers to obtain an official list of those affected.

Francisco said the workers’ primary concern is financial assistance, prompting them to seek support from the CSWDO.

He added that the list of employees affected by the business slowdown will be obtained and endorsed to the CSWDO for financial aid, particularly for those who are residents of Lapu-Lapu City. / DPC