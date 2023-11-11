Sales promodiser gives birth in police station

A FEMALE sales promodiser at a mall in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City gave birth to a healthy baby girl inside the Mabolo Police Station on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, the head of the Mabolo Police Station, stated that a bus conductor came to their station and begged for help to bring his wife, Gleecy Villastev, who hails from Mabolo, to the nearest hospital because she was going to give birth.

The Mabolo police led by Regidor immediately responded.

However, on the way to the hospital, they realized that the child was about to come out, so they brought her to the police station.

Police Lieutenant Raymart Rabanes, Police Staff Master Sergeant Gilbert Igot, Police Staff Sergeant Fernan Omolon, Christian Tabotabo, Benjie Saladaga and Corporal Jerome Torreon and non-uniformed personnel Melody Tabotabo, helped the woman give birth, and the baby was eventually born at 6 p.m.

The mother and the baby were transferred right away to the hospital for appropriate care. (AYB, TPT)