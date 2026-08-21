Salma Hayek becomes a grandmother

Salma Hayek, 59, has become a grandmother for the first time.

This comes after the wife of her stepson, François Pinault Jr., 38, gave birth.

François is the son of Hayek’s billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, 64, from a previous relationship.

Hayek is also stepmother to two other children of François-Henri: Mathilde, 25, and Augustin, 19.

Hayek also has a biological daughter with François-Henri, Valentina, 18.

On Aug. 16, Hayek shared an Instagram video of herself carrying her grandson while speaking to him in Spanish.

In the caption, Hayek revealed that François is also the baby’s name, although she prefers to call him “Panchito.”

“We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of François’. Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.” / TRC S