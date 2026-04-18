Salt, Sweat, Survival

JULIUS Martinez, a 46-year-old resident of Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City, maintains a steady livelihood by harvesting laway-laway, a type of green seaweed or lumot. Along with other members of his community, Martinez gathers these seaweeds from the coastal waters near Toril Port Road. This natural resource serves as a crucial raw material for the local agricultural industry, though it requires significant manual preparation before it can be brought to market.

The transition from raw harvest to a sellable product depends heavily on the unpredictable weather of the Philippines. Under the intense heat of the sun, the seaweeds can dry in about five hours, but during the rainy season, the process becomes far more labor-intensive and can stretch up to two days. Once properly dried, the laway-laway is sold for P10 per kilo to private businesses that process the material into a key ingredient for livestock feed, providing essential nutrients for chickens and pigs.

This work is not without its physical costs, as the coastal environment harbors sea worms that cause uncomfortable skin irritations upon contact. To manage these health risks, Martinez relies on ointment to soothe the itching and allow him to continue his labor. Despite these daily challenges and the modest pay, he remains dedicated to the trade to support his three children who are still in school, relying on the income to provide for their daily needs and secure their future.