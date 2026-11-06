Saludar battles Garde in all-Pinoy reg’l title bout

FOUR Filipino warriors will be seeing action in regional title fights tonight, Nov. 7, 2026, at the Grand Ho Tram in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Former world champion Vic Saludar takes on Richard Garde in an all-Filipino title fight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International minimumweight belt.

Since losing to Oscar Collazo in a world title fight, the 36-year-old Saludar has slowly been working his way back up. He’s currently on a hot streak with seven

straight victories.

Saludar is patiently waiting for another shot at a world title. He’s ranked No. 1 by the WBO, No. 2 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 9 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 10 by the World Boxing

Council (WBC).

Saludar is coming off a first-round stoppage of Watchanachai Thasai last Aug. 1, 2026, in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Garde is a former Philippine champion and has fought for regional belts twice in

his career.

Garde won his last fight via a second-round knockout of Timothy Langayed.

Saludar has an impressive win-loss slate of 28-6 with 18 knockouts, while Garde is 12-4 with 10 knockouts.

The other two Pinoys that are fighting in the same card are one-time world title challenger Jeo Santisima and Marvin Esquierdo.

Santisima (27-10, 23 KOs), who fights out of the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center in Cebu, is up against Ukrainian Danylo Honcharuk (12-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Golden Asia lightweight belt, while Esquierdo (19-5-1, 12 KOs) challenges unbeaten Chinese Balihenbeke Balihenbeke (9-0, 6 KOs) for the WBO Oriental super-lightweight title. / EKA