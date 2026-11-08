Saludar captures vacant WBO International belt in Vietnam

FORMER world champion Vic Saludar captured the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) International minimumweight strap after a fifth-round stoppage of fellow Pinoy Arnold Garde last Saturday night, Nov. 7, 2026, at the Grand Ho Tram in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Saludar used his long reach and quick jabs to dictate the fight. He later targeted Garde’s body and caught him with a solid left to the side. Garde backed up and Saludar landed two more body shots that forced the referee to end it at the 2:14 mark.

The 36-year-old Saludar continues his rise to the minimumweight ranks and improved to a win-loss slate of 29-6 with 19 knockouts; Garde dropped to 12-5 with 10 knockouts.

Saludar will most likely have his shot at a world title next year with his lofty world rankings. He’s currently rated No. 1 by the WBO, No. 2 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 9 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 10 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Meanwhile, former world title challenger Jeo Santisima and Marvin Esquierdo lost their respective fights on the same card.

Santisima (27-11, 23 KOs) was forced to quit on his stool at the break before the start of the eighth round against Ukrainian prospect Danylo Honcharuk (13-1, 11 KOs) in a WBC Asia Gold lightweight bout.

Santisima had an apparent injury to his left eye and could not continue.

Esquierdo (19-6-1, 12 KOs), on the other hand, was knocked out in the opening of his WBO Oriental super-lightweight title bout against defending champion Balihenbeke Balihenbeke (10-0, 7 KOs).

Balihenbeke dropped Esquierdo with a solid right. Esquierdo was able to beat the count, but not for long, as Balihenbeke sent him again to the canvas with a vicious left to the head. This time, Esquierdo wasn’t able to stand up and was counted out at the 1:26 mark of the first round. / EKA