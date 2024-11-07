Saludar to fight for WBA crown

FORMER world title contender Froilan Saludar is in for another tough fight as he slugs it out with undefeated Venezuelan William Flores for the vacant World Boxing Association International bantamweight strap on Nov. 15, 2024, at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, UAE.

Having once been ranked at the top of the flyweight division, Saludar is aiming to climb the bantamweight ladder and land a world title shot in the near future.

Saludar fought for a world title back in 2018. He challenged then World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight champion Sho Kimura but was knocked out in six rounds

in Japan.

Since then, Saludar’s career has been a roller-coaster ride. He has fought top-tier opponents such as Luis Nery, McWilliams Arroyo, Takuma Inoue, Andrew Moloney, and Daigo Higa.

The 35-year-old Saludar is 35-8-1 with 25 knockouts, while Flores is 18-0 with 13 knockouts. / EKA