Saludar wins WBA Intercon diadem

FORMER world title challenger Froilan Saludar fashioned out a significant victory by defeating previously unbeaten Venezuelan prospect William Flores by unanimous decision last Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, UAE.

The 35-year-old dictated the pace of fight with his persistent jabs and outgunned the younger Flores to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental bantamweight belt.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-114 and 116-112, all in favor of Saludar.

Goal

“I want to thank God and everyone who supports me, especially Sanman Boxing. I trained hard to be a champion again. Hopefully, a world title is next, but I’ll fight anyone. It’s up to my manager Jim Claude Manangquil,” said Saludar.

Saludar was once ranked highly in the flyweight division and even earned a title shot back in 2018. He challenged then-World Boxing Organization flyweight champion Sho Kimura but lost by a sixth-round knockout.

With the win over Flores, Saludar might break into the WBA bantamweight world rankings.

Saludar is currently the No. 33 rated bantamweight by the World Boxing Council.

Saludar improved to 36-8-1 with 25 knockouts, while Flores dropped to 18-1 with 13 knockouts. / EKA