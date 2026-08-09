Sam Smith engaged to fashion designer

ENGLISH singer-songwriter Sam Smith has confirmed that they are engaged to their longtime partner, fashion designer Christian Cowan.

The Grammy winner revealed in an interview with The New York Times that their upcoming album, “Hazel Eyes,” was inspired by Cowan’s eye color and their engagement.

However, Smith did not disclose when the proposal took place or when the wedding will be held. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022.

Smith described “Hazel Eyes” as the “most personal album” of their career. It is set for release on Aug. 21, 2026.

“For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs,” said the 34-year-old singer. “I’m not going to allow the poison that I read and that I see to affect my way of loving.”

The album’s lead single, “My Guy,” is, according to Smith, “a celebration of finally experiencing love that is fully reciprocated.” / TRC