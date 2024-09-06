Sambag 1, Cebu City shooting suspect nabbed in buy-bust

A MAN accused of being responsible in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, on August 20, 2024, was apprehended in a buy-bust by the Abellana Police Station 2 at 1 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Sitio San Roque of the said barangay.

The arrested individual, identified as Collin, a resident of Sitio Laguna, yielded packs of alleged shabu weighing 44 grams, with a standard drug price of P299,200.

Collin has been listed as a high-value target at the Abellana Police Station.

Police Captain Mark Eric Cabaluna Papong, the chief of Abellana Police Station, stated that Collin is the main suspect in the shooting of Leon Catiil Cimafranca in Sitio Laguna.

The victim and his wife reportedly had a heated argument due to suspicions of infidelity.

As Cimafranca chased after his wife, an unknown gunman shot him.

Cimafranca’s family believed that the perpetrator was Collin, the victim’s wife’s alleged lover.

“Allegedly, Collin and the wife of the victim were having an illicit affair, based on the statement of the witness, who is the victim’s sibling,” said Papong.

Papong also revealed that Collin had previously been arrested on January 21, 2020, for illegal possession of firearms but was released on April 15, 2021.

Both Collin and a certain Mik-Mik are believed to be responsible for several shooting incidents within the jurisdiction of the Abellana Police Station.

Mik-Mik, 29, of Sitio San Jose, Barangay Sambag 1, had earlier been arrested last August 4.

The two are close friends and are both linked to illegal drug activities. (AYB, TPT)