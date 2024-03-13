Samboan inaugurates new public market

A NEW public market in Samboan town, southern Cebu, was inaugurated on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The event was led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and Samboan Mayor Emerito Calderon Jr.

The two-story building in Barangay Poblacion that is worth P18 million is partly funded by the Cebu Provincial Government in the amount of P10 million.

The second floor of the structure has dry goods like vegetables, while the ground floor has comfort rooms and stalls selling wet goods like fish and meat.

Both the local government and the stall holders promised to keep the building tidy by properly disposing of its waste.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the phase 2 construction of the public market was also held during the event.

The Capitol allotted another P10 million for the building’s construction. (ANV, TPT)