Samsung launches new Galaxy A series smartphones

SAMSUNG launched two new Galaxy A series smartphones, bringing to life the brand's newest and friendly features for Generation Z and content creators.

At the exhibition booths at Dusit Thani Hotel in Mactan Lapu-Lapu on March 8, 2024, Samsung introduced a suite of products with a focus on the Galaxy A series, A55 and A35 with its latest Aesthetic Flagship Camera and Camera Features.

Consumers, media and partners from around Cebu crowded the booth where the products were unveiled to catch a glimpse of their eye-catching design.

“The main focus kasi namin here is the camera features. What's good about this one is that the features that we have for flagship like duo recording, single shot, we already have for A55 and A 35 as well," said Wesley Samson, category head of Galaxy A.

He added that it is something that they can add in the portfolio of A55 for a better content creation for the consumers when they purchase the newest phone.

“What the consumers love and what's more relevant is dun kami — we often understand that in this generation [gen Z] talaga are very passionate for content creation. That’s why for Galaxy A55, and A35 we want to be a go to camera when it comes to content creation,” said Samson.

Data and privacy

Samsung Knox provides military-grade security settings to protect users from potential threats.

The devices also prioritize user privacy by not automatically saving passwords for online logins, ensuring data security.

It secures all prior data.

The best approach for this latest Samsung is when it comes to creating content, it does not only have a strong megapixel and camera lens. It is best overall, from creating and editing content, object erase, and photo remastering.

With plans to expand marketing efforts to regions like Mindanao, specifically Davao, and across Luzon, Samsung aims to reach a broader audience with its Galaxy A series.

‘Very useful’

Joshien Kyla, a content creator, is satisfied with the latest release of Samsung A series, saying it is very useful for her in making content.

HD cameras with good camera features are one of the basic needs in making content.

Kyla told SunStar Cebu that she has been using Samsung for over a year now and the latest release of Samsung A series is a great help for her in making content.

"As compared to other new phones, the phone is more responsive. The camera is better and more features, and it is important for me, like you know I'm a content creator. That is one of the notable differences compared to the other features,” said Kyla. (CAV/Jhanneca Mondelo, BiPSU intern)