Samsung supports PH Olympians

Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp. brings to life its commitment to empowering through technology as it partnered with the Philippine Olympics Committee (POC) as the official mobile partner of the Filipino athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This is in line with Samsung’s “Open always wins’ global campaign, which celebrates the brand’s shared values of openness with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Open always wins” articulates the brand’s belief that openness enables new perspectives and infinite possibilities and will serve as the heart of its Paris 2024 programming.

Meanwhile, Samsung also announced that it will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris on July 10, 2024—where it will roll out the brand’s latest cutting-edge innovations.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m. PH time. / PR