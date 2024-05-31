San Francisco, Camotes gets $50,000

THE municipality of San Francisco on Camotes Islands, Cebu will soon gather around 400 youngsters to create a youth-led climate solution funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr. told SunStar Cebu, Friday, May 31, 2024, that the town received $50,000 to distribute as microgrants to fund a groundswell of youth-led climate initiatives that meet local contexts and objectives.

San Francisco’s Local Climate Action Plan became one of only two recipients of Bloomberg’s Youth Climate Action Fund in the Philippines and 100 beneficiaries worldwide.

“I was invited last Dec. 3 to 7, 2023 to the Local Climate Action Summit in Dubai. Fortunately, San Francisco became one of the local government beneficiaries,” said Arquillano, referring to the annual United Nations climate change conference.

“You have to look ahead... that is our number one priority because in San Francisco, we want to make sure that in a few years we are still sustainable, people are comfortable, we still have water, we still have food. We want to make sure that our community is climate change adaptive,” said Arquillano.

Action plan

Starting Monday, June 3, San Francisco will distribute the assistance as microgrants to the youth allowing them to design, produce, and govern their climate action plan.

In a news release, Bloomberg Philanthropies said project ideas may include youth-led awareness, education, research, and development initiatives; youth-driven climate mitigation and adaptation projects like community gardening, tree planting, reforestation, and urban farming campaigns; and co-governed youth climate action plans like partnerships between city leaders and youth groups to inform climate-related policy ideas, decisions, or actions or the formation of youth climate ambassadors or advisory boards.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is the umbrella organization for all of Michael Bloomberg’s charitable giving, including his foundation, corporate, and individual philanthropies. / CDF