San Francisco establishes new marine reserve. What it means for fishers and tourists?

THE Municipal Government of San Francisco on Camotes Islands has passed an ordinance establishing the 28-hectare Southern Poblacion Marine Reserve, setting aside a core zone where fishing is banned while allowing regulated fishing in surrounding waters.

Municipal Ordinance 2026-265 governs fishing, tourism and research in the reserve, with restrictions meant to protect marine habitats and allow resources to recover.

According to the ordinance published in SunStar Cebu on September 10, 2026, the Municipal Council approved the measure unanimously.

Protection within the core zone

All fishing activities, including gleaning or gathering shellfish and other marine life, are prohibited in the core reserve zone.

Boat anchoring and the collection or destruction of marine resources are also banned there, except for organisms that may cause harm, such as crown-of-thorns starfish.

Protection does not mean closing the area to all visitors, as swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving and research may be allowed under controlled conditions and limits on visitor numbers.

Fishing in surrounding waters

The ordinance designates waters surrounding and extending along both sides of the no-take zone as a common fishing ground for San Francisco’s small-scale fishers.

Local fishers must have a fisherfolk identification card and a fishing permit, with permitted gear limited to five hook lines and one spear fishing implement.

A paid Mayor’s Permit to Catch must specify the fishing area and activity allowed, while non-resident fishers need a permit from the mayor to fish or undertake other aquatic activities in the common fishing ground.

Rules for the buffer zone need clarification because Section 6 allows one spear per registered fisher, while Section 8 prohibits fishing methods other than hook and line, subject to seasonal restrictions.

Requirements for visitors

Tourists who wish to dive in the reserve must have a diving license or certification and be accompanied by a tour guide.

Permission from the reserve manager must be secured before any activity, and visitors must pay applicable equipment rentals and service charges.

Tour guides and boat operators must wear uniforms and identification, while boats serving tourists must carry first-aid kits, life rings and life jackets.

Littering, improper waste disposal, marine resource poaching, compressor diving and the use of destructive diving gear are prohibited.

Closures and implementation

Fishing and the extraction of marine resources may be restricted or stopped when the reserve’s condition requires it, including through closure to allow marine resources to recover.

Educational tours, research and tourist visits may also be limited or suspended if they threaten the reserve.

The Southern Poblacion Marine Reserve Management Board must prepare the implementing rules, including fees and charges, while the municipal mayor is responsible for implementation.

Although the ordinance states that it takes effect upon approval, the published notice does not show an approval date or include the annexes identifying the reserve’s boundaries. (SunStar Cebu)