San Francisco JO, partner nabbed in drug bust

A JOB order employee of the San Francisco Municipal Government in Camotes Islands and his live-in partner were arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Cebu Provincial Office (PDEA-CPO) around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The operation was conducted in Sitio Matnog, Barangay Santa Cruz, a barangay previously declared drug-cleared in the town of San Francisco, Cebu.

PDEA Central Visayas Director Joel Plaza identified the target as “Yoyon,” 43, a municipal laborer employed under job order status, and his live-in partner “Jannet,” 45, a farmer.

Authorities seized eight sachets of shabu weighing 0.24 grams, with an estimated market value of P1,632, along with buy-bust money and a cellphone.

The confiscated items are now under the custody of the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis, while the two suspects are detained at the agency’s temporary custodial facility.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, the suspect was subjected to a weeklong case buildup after a confidential informant provided information about his illegal activities.

Upon verifying the report, PDEA Cebu Provincial Office, in coordination with the San Francisco Municipal Police Station, launched the anti-drug operation that led to the arrest.

Based on PDEA 7 records, Yoyon had previously been arrested in 2012 for the same offense but was released in 2018 after availing himself of a plea bargain.

However, after his release, he reportedly resumed selling illegal drugs, allegedly distributing up to 10 grams of shabu per week.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects. (AYB)