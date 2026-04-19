San Francisco Museum of Modern Art introduces a reimagined Fisher Collection exhibit

ON SATURDAY, April 18, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art released a reinvented version of the Fisher Collection featuring the 250 works of 35 artists. The exhibit commemorates 10 years since the first introduction of the collection in 2016.

The updated exhibit invites visitors to form personal connections with the artworks through engaging and accessible storytelling.

The Fisher Collection is one of the world’s most extensive private collections of contemporary art. / Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern S