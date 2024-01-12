San Mig Light’s DJ Spin-off is back

On December 1, San Mig Light finally kicked off the first elimination round of their annual DJ Spin-off at Tipple & Slaw after a four-year hiatus.

Each night, five local DJs from all over the metro gathered to battle it out, challenging themselves to create the perfect mix for the crowd to have a good time with great music and company. Local guest DJs like DJ Vera, DJ Jazz Zamora, DJ Tolo Marvelous, and DJ Rammy Bitong were also invited to join in on the fun, making the night extra exciting and memorable for everyone.

The 2023 San Mig Light DJ Spin-off