San Miguel wins PBA Commisioner Cup crown

THE San Miguel Beermen proved steadier down the stretch, downing the Magnolia Hotshots in Game 6, 104-102, on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, 2024 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Veterans CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz and Chris Ross hit some big shots down the stretch to rescue the Beermen from a 90-79 deficit late in the fourth quarter. It appeared that Magnolia would force a do-or-die Game 7 after Paul Lee canned a long triple for a 98-92 lead with 2:28 remaining.

But Perez canned a layup while Cruz nailed a three-pointer to cut the deficit down to one, 98-97. After Magnolia import Tyler Bey split his free-throws, Chris Ross then swished a corner trey to put San Miguel in front for good, 100-99. Perez added another to raise the Beermen’s lead to four with only 48 seconds left in the game.

Aris Dionisio converted a three-pointer for Magnolia to bring them to within one but Cruz made one of two free-throws for a 104-102 lead. Dionisio then missed the potential game-winning three-pointer to hand San Miguel the win and the crown.

Perez led the Beermen with 28 points and was named the Finals MVP. Cebuano big man June Mar Fajardo added 19 points and 12 boards.

Paul Lee scored 25 points for Magnolia. / JNP