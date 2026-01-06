San Nicolas seeks shelter solutions

CITING concerns over the growing presence of homeless individuals, San Nicolas Proper’s village chief has called out a charitable center for staging feeding programs that he says attract dwellers without providing sustainable help.

Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal said the village was compelled to act after observing deteriorating conditions around the San Nicolas Parish and the San Nicolas Center for the Poor. He noted that sidewalks and surrounding streets are increasingly being used as makeshift sleeping areas.

In an interview Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, Niñal clarified that he does not oppose charitable work but questioned the methodology of the program.

“I am not discriminating against feeding programs,” Niñal said. “But when these are done outside, on the sidewalks, it attracts more people to stay on the streets instead of helping them transition out of it.”

He noted that such activities often conflict with anti-mendicancy ordinances. “When people see food or money being given outside, it becomes an invitation,” Niñal added, explaining that some individuals linger in the area, engage in drinking, or cause disturbances.

Since November 2025, the barangay has been collaborating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to rescue 19 individuals. These beneficiaries are temporarily housed at the barangay gym while awaiting intervention programs, which include house rental subsidies or livelihood assistance of up to P10,000.

Niñal also raised concerns regarding the center’s legal status. A visit with the City Department of Social Welfare and Services revealed the facility lacks the required permits from City Hall.

Niñal—who earned the nickname “Father of the Homeless” for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic—committed to help the center fast-track its documentation so it can operate legally and move its feeding programs indoors. The facility, run by a Korean missionary, reportedly has enough rooms to house street dwellers.

Niñal said the barangay previously housed as many as 200 to 260 street dwellers at the barangay gym during the Covid-19 pandemic but clarified that such arrangements were never meant to be permanent due to budgetary constraints.

As a permanent solution, the barangay is proposing a multi-story, government-run facility near Taboan Market. The project aims to integrate market space and parking with a dedicated shelter to address both congestion and homelessness in the district. / EHP