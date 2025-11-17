San Remigio parish retracts post on 161-year-old church, awaits Archdiocese review

THE San Juan Nepomuceno Parish in San Remigio, Cebu has removed an earlier announcement regarding the future of its 161-year-old church, saying the matter is now under review by the Archdiocese of Cebu.

In a Facebook statement of San Juan Nepomuceno Parish on Monday, November 17, 2025, parish officials said they took down a previous post “following the guidance of our Parish Priest and Parochial Vicar, and in obedience to the proper ecclesiastical process.”

The parish earlier announced that the church has been declared “structurally unsafe” and will no longer be repaired following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30.

It added that experts confirmed severe damage, along with sinkholes and cavities beneath the church floor, prompting the decision to leave the old structure behind and construct a new, safer church.

In a new post Monday morning, however, the parish apologized for any confusion caused by the earlier announcement and acknowledged the concerns raised by parishioners and devotees.

“The love and concern you have shown for our parish church remind us of how deeply rooted our faith community is,” the statement said.

According to the parish, the Archdiocese of Cebu will still evaluate the structural condition of the heritage church and determine the proper course of action.

Parish officials said they remain “obedient and respectful of the Archdiocese’s authority and wisdom,” adding that they trust the review process now underway.

The parish called on the faithful to remain hopeful despite uncertainties.

“Every trial, every pause, and every moment of waiting is a chance for us to grow deeper in faith,” the statement said, as it asked for continued prayers while awaiting final guidance from the Archdiocese. (CDF)