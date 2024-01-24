San Remigio town to look for more tourist spots

THE Cebu Provincial Government’s tourism program Suroy-Suroy Sugbo has inspired San Remigio, a municipality in the province’s northern side, to look for additional tourist attractions that it can showcase in the tour’s next iteration.

Mayor Alfonso Pestolante said on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2024, that Suroy-Suroy Sugbo has been a big help to their local economy and residents.

In 2023, San Remigio showcased the town’s shoreline, known to be the longest in Cebu, by holding the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo stop in Lapyahan Public Beach.

The Capitol’s tourism program enables his constituents to earn during the stop.

“This will make our whole economy and our province number one,” Pestolante said in a speech at Hagnay Beach Resort.

Native chicken

This year, San Remigio was able to showcase its town’s culinary pride to the more than 600 participants—the “manok sa lutong kawayan,” a native chicken that is marinated overnight and prepared in a bamboo culm, roasted over flaming charcoal for around an hour.

Aside from the native chicken dish, participants also had a sumptuous breakfast with the roasted beef, seafood, tuyom or sea urchin, grilled fish and roasted pig prepared by the town.

Some residents also showcased their talents, including a group of elderly people from Barangay Bantad who played traditional musical instruments and the visually impaired couple who recited poetry.

San Remigio was featured on Day 2 of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade, along with stops in the towns of Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan.

After visiting San Remigio on the mainland, the participants embarked on an hour-long sea trip to Bantayan, specifically Santa Fe, on Wednesday, marking the second stop on the second day of the tour.

In Santa Fe, participants were brought to Anika Island Resort where crystal-clear waters.

Participants were also treated to local favorites like danggit (dried salted rabbitfish), scallops and various other seafood. They enjoyed classic Filipino dishes such as pork humba and bistek, among others.

Santa Fe was the eighth stopover of the three-day Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade itinerary, which started last Tuesday, Jan. 23 with stops in Consolacion, Sogod, Medellin and Daanbantayan. On Thursday, Jan. 25, the tour will visit Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan.

The town’s vice mayor, Mary Greleigh Cabrera, thanked Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia for including Santa Fe in the tour.