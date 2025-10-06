San Roque claims Boys 18 crown

SAN Roque FC emerged as the Boys 18 champion at the 7S Cebu Football Festival 2025 Season 2 on Saturday at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium in Talisay City.

The club outplayed Abellana National School and Don Bosco Liloan, who finished first and second runners-up, respectively.

Cyrus Ventura was named Most Valuable Player, while Eric Reyes earned Supreme Goalkeeper honors. Patrick Jayme was recognized as Ultimate Defender and Carl Ladios took home the Superb Coach award.

In the Boys 16 division, Cebu United FC secured the title, followed by San Roque FC and Aloysian FC.

Zeaus Cortez was named MVP, with John Boligao and Christian Plando earning top honors as Supreme Goalkeeper and Ultimate Defender. Sugar Ray Catalan was awarded Superb Coach.

Cebu United FC also dominated the Under 13 category, besting Tabor Hills College and Ada-Black.

Khael Pantonial was named MVP, while Lucas Bascug and Miguel Villaroel stood out as Supreme Goalkeeper and Ultimate Defender. Larry Chew received the Superb Coach award.

In the Under 9 division, Sugbu Calidad claimed the championship over Makati FC and CFC Academy.

Andrew Chik earned MVP honors, with Zach Brunidor and Liam Revilles recognized for their goalkeeping and defensive skills. Aljohn Armamento was named Superb Coach.

Legacy FC dominated the youngest age groups, winning both the Under 7 and Under 5 Plate divisions.

In U7, runners-up honors went to Makati FC and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-Ateneo). Tyreese Aquino was named MVP, joined by Jaspher Yap (Supreme Goalkeeper), Bjorn Mahawan (Ultimate Defender), and coach Willy Caballero.

In the U5 Plate, Matteo Mahawan earned MVP honors, with Lezander Agravante and Kayla Maro also recognized. The team edged out CFC Academy, Sugbu Calidad, and Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

Guiseppe FC took the main Under 5 title, followed by SHS-Ateneo, CLC Tiger Sharks, and Makati FC. Zoby Ampoon was named MVP, with Japet Piloto and Theo Pepito also earning individual awards. Wendel Soco was honored as Superb Coach.

In the Soccer Moms division, 4GP FC claimed the championship against La Horse FC and Manchester United.

Regina Echavez was named MVP, while Iris Panagsagan and Shaira Trazona earned top goalkeeping and defensive honors, respectively. Garry Panagsagan was recognized as Superb Coach. / VIA RICO RAMIREZ