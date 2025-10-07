San Roque, Royal United lead winners’ roll

SAN Roque FC and Royal United FC emerged as champions in the Men’s and Women’s Open divisions, respectively, as the 7S Cebu Football Festival Season 2 wrapped up a thrilling day of competition on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium in Talisay City.

San Roque FC edged Rongcales FC, 1–0, in a gritty men’s final, while Royal United FC outlasted San Roque FC, 2–1, in the women’s title match. JR Impas FC settled for second runner-up honors in the men’s category and Razkals United FC finished third in the Women’s Open.

Merick Babria was named MVP of the Men’s Open, with Mark Mayor earning Supreme Goalkeeper honors, Godwin Velasquez recognized as Ultimate Defender, and Caryl Ybañez named Superb Coach.

In the Women’s Open, Jossyrine Ruete took MVP honors, joined by Yang Mejaran (Supreme Goalkeeper), Jolina Colon (Ultimate Defender), and Carlvian Jharedd Ladios (Superb Coach).

Youth divisions

Abellana National School clinched the Girls 16 title with a 1–0 win over Don Bosco Liloan. Razkals United claimed third place.

Maria Acejo was named Supreme Goalkeeper, Honey Miñoza earned Ultimate Defender, and Rico B. Ramirez was recognized as Superb Coach. Kate Atimana was awarded MVP for her standout performance.

The Under 15 final saw Paref Springdale edge ADA Cebu in a 2–0 shootout to win the crown after a scoreless regulation. Don Bosco Technical College took third place.

Mark Christopher Magsumbol was named Supreme Goalkeeper, Naethan Rafael Ramos earned Ultimate Defender, Mario Ceniza was honored as Superb Coach, and Francis Even Bermejo claimed MVP honors.

Makati FC dominated the Under 11 division, blanking Bato Spartans FC, 2–0, for the championship. Don Bosco Liloan finished third.

Zach Rayala was named Supreme Goalkeeper, Cryzler Nuñez earned Ultimate Defender, and Jun Taneo was awarded Superb Coach. Franco Ilagan, who led Makati’s offense, was named MVP. / via Rico Ramirez