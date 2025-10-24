Sanciangko bridge still unfinished after a year

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival expressed dismay at the project’s status after visiting the unfinished Sanciangko Bridge on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. The bridge, which closed to the public on Aug. 6, 2024, remains incomplete despite an original targeted completion date of May 2025.

The mayor has called on the project contractor and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to explain the delays in completing the bridge. The delays, he said, have caused inconvenience and posed risks to nearby residents.

The project, officially a bridge replacement, was awarded to Power Frame Construction and Development Corp. A copy of the contract agreement, dated Nov. 3, 2023, shows the DPWH-Cebu City District Engineering Office allocated P13.893 million for the project.

WHY THIS BRIDGE MATTERS. The Sanciangko Bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure that spans the Guadalupe River near the popular Taboan Public Market. It serves as a vital access road for motorists traveling from the downtown area to the market.

It also functions as an alternative route to V. Rama Ave., N. Bacalso Ave. and C. Padilla St. Geographically, the structure lies along the boundary of three barangays: Pahina Central, Pahina San Nicolas and San Nicolas Proper.

The prolonged closure has a direct economic impact, with San Nicolas Proper Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal confirming that the delays have affected the businesses and vendors at Taboan. Motorists and commuters must now reroute to Panganiban St., then to C. Padilla St. or through N. Bacalso Ave., before proceeding to Tres de Abril St.

The project was initiated to replace the 71-year-old bridge due to structural integrity concerns. Niñal said that he himself once experienced the road shaking while traversing the bridge in his four-wheel vehicle.

According to its historical marker, the original bridge was built during the Spanish era and reconstructed in 1953. It was named after Gregorio Sanciangko Gozon (also spelled as Gregorio Sancianco y Gozon), who was the first Filipino to earn a doctor of laws degree from the Central University of Madrid in 1877.

FLOOD RISK VS. PROJECT CHALLENGES. Archival and Niñal offered different perspectives on the project’s delays and on-site conditions. The mayor flagged flooding concerns and inactivity. He said a barangay councilor told him that work on the bridge began about two years ago.

Archival criticized the contractor for allegedly filling more than half of the river’s width, which he claims has worsened flooding in nearby homes. Floodwaters, he said, would reach the roofs.

He also observed idle equipment at the site.

Niñal, for his part, cited multiple complex delays. In a separate phone interview on Friday, Niñal, who said he was not aware of Archival’s visit, said the old bridge was only demolished this year.

He said challenges in the clearing operation of informal settlers along the river and those obstructing the bridge caused most of the delays.

The village chief specified that while structures within the three-meter easement zone in his jurisdiction have been cleared, “this was not the case in the adjacent barangays; several houses on the other side of the river have yet to be cleared.”

Other hurdles included the need to clear utility poles, the prioritization of constructing temporary footbridges for residents, and a “complicated process” of securing permits from the City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission.

Regarding the river filling, Niñal said the materials were necessary to allow heavy equipment to begin civil works. He added that there were no reported casualties or damages from the recent flooding caused by downpours.

WHAT’S NEXT. Before construction can proceed efficiently, the issues of clearing remaining informal settlers and utility poles in adjacent barangays must be resolved.

Niñal said he has been explaining to affected vendors that the development is for a “better and safer bridge.” A significant change to the project may also be under consideration. The project was originally slated to widen the old bridge’s two-lane road into four lanes; however, Niñal said he suggested to the DPWH and contractor to reduce it to two lanes to expedite the construction. It is not clear if this change will be adopted.

Niñal stressed that construction must be expedited. Meanwhile, Archival is waiting for an official explanation from the DPWH and the contractor for the significant delays. / EHP