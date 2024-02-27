Sandal manufacturer nabbed for estafa in Carcar City

A SANDAL manufacturer was taken into custody on three counts of estafa at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Barangay Poblacion 3, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

Police identified the suspect as Merlina Moreno Limbaga, 51, single, from Sitio Anunang, Barangay Liburon, Carcar.

The tracker team of Carcar City Police Station had a warrant issued on February 22, 2024 by Judge Jedyn Venita Ordonez Tejada of Municipal Trial Court branch 76 in Marikina City when they arrested Limbaga.

The accused, however, is permitted by the court to post P6,000 bail for her temporary liberty. (GPL, TPT)