Sandara Park admits her body is slowing down

After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Sandara Park has started wondering how much longer she can remain in showbiz.

“I’ve been working almost nonstop for 22 years since my debut in the Philippines, you know. Of course, during trainee days, it wasn’t ‘work’ per se, but I was so swamped with practice,” the 41-year-old K-pop star said in a social media post.

“Lately, these thoughts just pop into my head out of nowhere. How much longer can I keep up this kind of active schedule? What if I get older and my stamina drops, making it tough?” added the former 2NE1 member.

Sandara also joked, “Sure, my physical condition’s been lousy since I was 20, lol, but I’m hanging in there.”

Because of this, her fans advised her to take a break or go on vacation.

“Take a rest. You have nothing left to prove. You are already a legend,” one netizen commented.

“Girl, if you think you can still do it, go for it. But if you can’t anymore, go rest. Just travel, travel,” another fan added. / TRC S