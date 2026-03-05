Sandara Park denies drug accusations from Park Bom

Sandara Park has denied drug-related accusations raised by fellow 2NE1 member Park Bom after a controversial social media post sparked backlash online.

On March 3, 2026, Bom posted on Instagram referencing her past medication controversy and claimed Sandara Park had been caught using drugs and that the situation was covered up by portraying Bom as a “druggie.” The post was later deleted but quickly spread across online communities.

A day later, Sandara Park addressed the claims through her Instagram account, writing, “I have never used drugs. I wish her well.”

In a separate handwritten note shared online, Bom said she had been labeled a “drug addict” to divert public attention and asked Yang Hyun-suk, Teddy Park and CL to stop saying she had taken more medication than prescribed.

Bom’s statement also revisited her 2010 controversy involving the prescription drug Adderall, commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which she had imported from the United States and which is classified as a regulated substance in South Korea. / NPG