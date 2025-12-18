Sandro Muhlach jumps from Macau Tower

Sandro Muhlach, son of Niño Muhlach, became a world record holder after successfully jumping from the Macau Tower in Macau, China.

Sandro shared the experience on his Instagram reel on Dec. 11 with the caption, “Officially a world record holder!”

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the commercial bungee jump facility stands 232.82 meters, or 763 feet, tall.

The tower itself has a height of 338 meters, or 1,109 feet, from ground level to the top.

Professional bungee jump instructors who assisted Sandro described him as the “strongest man in the world! Philippines!”

Meanwhile, Niño Muhlach reportedly knelt in admiration and called his son “master.” / TRC