Sang’gre wraps up taping

THE final taping day of GMA’s Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Botolan, Zambales.

The New Generation Sang’gres, portrayed by Bianca Umali, Angel Guardian, Faith Da Silva and Kelvin Miranda, will bid farewell to viewers on May 8, 2026.

The drama-fantasy series ran for nearly a year after premiering on June 16, 2025.

It will be replaced in its timeslot by the action-drama series The Master Cutter, starring Dingdong Dantes.

The series is also set to premiere on Netflix on May 8. Its cast includes Max Collins, Shuvee Etrata and Jo Berry, under the direction of Dominic Zapata. / TRC S