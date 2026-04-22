Santa Fe Calls for probe Into high ferry fares, long delays

TRAVELERS heading to the beautiful island of Santa Fe are facing a bumpy ride—not because of the waves, but because of rising costs and unreliable schedules. Local officials are now stepping in, asking the government to investigate why ferry services have become so expensive and unpredictable.

Fares nearly triple in 3 years

Councilor James Philip Lao has raised the alarm over a massive jump in ticket prices. Just three years ago, a ferry ride to Santa Fe cost about P170. Today, passengers are being asked to pay between P400 and P450.

While fuel prices have gone up, local leaders are questioning if these price hikes are legal. Even the cost to bring a vehicle on the ferry has reportedly jumped from P2,000 to nearly P3,000.

“Unchecked or abrupt increases in shipping fares may impose a significant burden on tourists and residents alike,” the councilor’s resolution stated. There is a growing fear that if travel stays this expensive, tourists will simply choose to go somewhere else.

‘Always delayed’

It is not just the cost that is bothering commuters. Passengers, including students and workers, frequently report delays of an hour or more.

Because Santa Fe is an island, it relies entirely on boats for food, supplies, and travel. When ferries are late, it doesn't just ruin a vacation—it disrupts businesses and makes it harder for people to get to work or school on time.

Seeking answers from Marina

The Santa Fe local government has officially asked the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) 7 to step in. They want to know:

Were these fare increases officially approved?

Why are the boats constantly behind schedule?

Will there be penalties for shipping lines that don't follow the rules?

What’s next?

A crucial meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Marina office in Cebu City. Local leaders will meet face-to-face with ship owners to find a solution.

For the people of Santa Fe, the goal is simple: they want a transport system that is fair, affordable, and on time, ensuring the island remains a top destination for everyone.