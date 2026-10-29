Santa Fe leads Cebu tourist arrivals with 130,553 visitors

SANTA Fe, Oslob and San Remigio recorded the highest tourist arrivals among municipalities in Cebu from January to September 2026, as the province welcomed 1.15 million visitors, up 8.6 percent from the same period last year.

Santa Fe logged 130,553 arrivals, followed by Oslob with 57,667 and San Remigio with 53,348, according to the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office’s consolidated tourism statistics as of Oct. 19, 2026.

Santa Fe is known for beach and island tourism, Oslob for whale shark watching, and San Remigio for beach resorts and coastal recreation.

Cebu recorded 1,146,864 tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 90,712 from the 1,056,152 visitors reported in the same period in 2025.

Domestic tourists accounted for 896,314 arrivals, up 4.45 percent year on year, while foreign arrivals rose 26.52 percent to 250,550.

South Korea remained Cebu’s largest foreign source market, contributing 60,918 visitors, followed by the United States with 23,594 and Japan with 22,597.

The tourism office said the increase in domestic and international arrivals indicated the continued recovery and strengthening of Cebu’s tourism market.

Tourist arrivals from 55 countries posted growth, led by South Korea, China, the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia. Cordova, Daanbantayan and Moalboal, along with Mandaue City, also contributed to arrivals from these markets.

However, 13 countries recorded declines in visitor arrivals, prompting continued monitoring of international travel patterns and market performance.

In a statement, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the increase in tourist arrivals was creating more opportunities for local communities, adding that the provincial government would continue working with tourism stakeholders to sustain growth and support local livelihoods.

The consolidated figures cover local government units with varying levels of reporting completeness. As of Oct. 19, 23 LGUs had submitted complete reports, nine had submitted reports for August only, 14 had incomplete reports, and five had yet to submit reports. / KOC