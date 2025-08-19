Mayor orders stoppage of The Stria project

DAYS after the Santa Fe Municipal Government explained that The Stria complied with regulatory requirements, Mayor Ithamar Espinosa ordered the project’s suspension.

On Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, the municipal government released a statement that the developer of The Stria had submitted all requirements and secured an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

However, after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered on Monday, Aug. 18, the suspension of the ECC and a halt to operations, Espinosa directed Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp. to stop all construction at The Stria.

The suspension stemmed from the company’s failure to pay an administrative fine of P275,000 and to address a notice of violation issued on Aug. 1.

Espinosa’s order also followed a memorandum from Baricuatro that suspended all construction activities at the site.

The mayor’s office recommended that the developer comply with the DENR order by paying the fine and addressing the violation notice.

The directive said all construction must stop until full compliance is verified and the suspension is lifted.

In its earlier statement, the Santa Fe Municipal Government said the ECC issued by DENR 7 did not impose height restrictions.

“The ECC’s conditions and restrictions, which the project proponent must comply with, do not place any restriction or limitation on the building height,” the statement said.

The statement also addressed concerns about the building’s location.

A 2022 inspection by the Bantayan Island Wilderness Area coordinator found that the development was “located outside the 20-meter easement zone and within the multiple-use zone.”

Investigators found the building exceeded height limits and encroached on the coastal salvage zone. The developer also ignored previous stop-work orders. / CDF