Santa Fe Port terminal to be demolished

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will set up a temporary waiting facility at the Santa Fe Port in Bantayan Island.

This, after it agreed to demolish the current passenger terminal so that the construction of the new terminal can continue, according to a report from the Cebu Provincial Government’s Public Information Office (PIO) on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

“Uyon ang Cebu Port Authority (CPA) nga gub-on ang kasamtangan nga passenger terminal sa pantalan sa Santa Fe, Cebu aron mahatagan og dalan ug mapadayon ang pagtukod sa bag-ong Sante Fe Port,” the report said.

This decision was reached during a meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 7, which was attended by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Romel Pegarom, acting chief of CPA Engineering Services, and various contractors involved in the project.

The demolition of the existing terminal will expedite the completion of the port’s third phase, which has been delayed due to an obstruction caused by the terminal structure.

The Provincial Engineering Office informed the governor that the delays in Phase 3 were largely due to the structural hindrances that have impacted progress.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa on Sunday, Nov. 10, to comment on the matter, but to no avail.

Coastal erosion

The new Santa Fe Port, which is funded by the Provincial Government with an initial allocation of P500 million, will feature a modern, “on-pile design.”

This construction method is aimed at preventing further erosion and ensuring that the natural movement of sand and water under the port is not obstructed.

The current terminal, built as a rock causeway, has been identified as the main cause of uneven sand distribution along the coastline of Santa Fe, further complicating the area’s natural coastal dynamics.

Garcia, in the report, expressed optimism that the new port will significantly improve the accessibility and efficiency of the Santa Fe Port, which is a vital gateway for local and international tourists.

Despite the demolition of the current passenger terminal, CPA has assured the public that port operations will not be disrupted.

Once completed, the new Santa Fe Port will feature a quay with a length of 300 meters, providing a more modern and efficient docking area for vessels.

The port will eventually be managed and operated by the Provincial Government under the supervision and approval of the CPA.

Garcia had previously stated her desire to create an “environmentally friendly” port to allow unrestricted seawater flow. / CDF