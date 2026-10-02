Santa Fe seeks more shipping operators

THE town of Santa Fe in northern Cebu is looking to attract more shipping operators as it seeks faster and more affordable sea connections, with one operator set to present a proposed service to the Municipal Council in the second week of October, an official said.

The proposed service could initially link Hagnaya in San Remigio or Medellin to Santa Fe by fastcraft, while a direct Cebu City-Santa Fe route is also being studied, Councilor James Philip Lao said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Oct. 2.

Lao said two to three shipping operators have expressed interest in studying possible routes to Santa Fe following calls from residents and tourists for faster, more reliable and affordable sea transport.

The push for more shipping options comes as Santa Fe, a popular summer and Holy Week destination on Bantayan Island, seeks to improve access for visitors traveling to Bantayan Island during peak periods.

Operators study possible routes

Lao said he began communicating with shipping lines in August and that the operators have since been studying possible routes and logistical concerns, including weather conditions.

The first service being considered is a fastcraft route between Hagnaya or Medellin and Santa Fe, with a target travel time of 20 to 30 minutes. Operators are also studying fares that could be competitive with existing rates and potentially lower, Lao said.

One shipping line is expected to present its plans to the Municipal Council on Oct. 17. If the service pushes through, the council is expected to issue a resolution supporting the operator’s application, he said.

Direct Cebu route eyed

The operators are also studying a direct sea route from Cebu City to Santa Fe that could take about three to four hours, Lao said.

The route could eliminate the land trip from Cebu City to Hagnaya and the additional waiting and transfer at the port. Travel from Cebu City to Hagnaya currently takes about four to five hours by bus and three to four hours by van for hire, Lao said.

The route’s feasibility would depend partly on weather conditions.

Fare, service concerns

The initiative follows Santa Fe officials’ earlier concerns over ferry fares and delays.

Last April, the Municipal Council sought a review of ferry fares after passenger rates increased from about P170 three years earlier to P400 to P450, while vehicle fares reportedly rose from about P2,000 to nearly P3,000.

The Municipal Government asked the Maritime Industry Authority 7 to determine whether the increases were properly approved and address complaints about frequent delays.

Current passenger fares posted by the Santa Fe Tourism Office on its Facebook page vary by service and passenger category.

For non-air-conditioned trips, fares range from P215 for senior citizens to P279, while student fares start at P250 and regular fares start at P315.

Air-conditioned services cost P275 for senior citizens, P305 for students and P390 for regular passengers, with fares reaching P313 for students and P392 for regular passengers on some services.

Lao said the Municipality understands the pressure from fuel prices but expects better service when fares are high.

“Our point is that people have already complained that high fares should come with good services. But delays of one hour or two hours can no longer be excused,” Lao said.

He said delays can occur even at Santa Fe and can last an hour or more, although bad weather can justify longer travel times.

Tourism drives push

Lao said improving sea connectivity is tied to Santa Fe’s tourism industry, which he described as the municipality’s backbone.

He said tourists traveling to Bantayan Island commonly pass through Santa Fe and that shorter travel times could benefit both tourists and residents.

“What we are looking at now is how we can attract more tourists to the island, because we know that the backbone of Santa Fe is tourism,” Lao said.

Easier access could also benefit students from Santa Fe who study in Cebu City and residents who regularly travel between the island and mainland Cebu.

The proposed services remain subject to feasibility studies and the necessary regulatory and local approvals. / CDF