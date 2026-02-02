Santiago camp denies Barretto’s allegations

The legal counsel of actor Raymart Santiago has issued a statement denying allegations raised by his former wife Claudine Barretto, who earlier claimed that their children were “kidnapped.”

In a statement, Santiago’s camp refuted claims that he was involved in an alleged conspiracy with Barretto’s personal assistant to take their children. The lawyer also denied accusations made by Barretto’s mother, Inday Barretto, linking Santiago to alleged theft and physical abuse.

The issue surfaced after Barretto broke down in a Facebook Live broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, saying her children had been taken by her personal assistant. While she did not name Santiago directly, she issued strong statements suggesting harassment and threats, adding that she would pursue legal action under the Violence Against Women and Their Children Law.

A day later, Barretto posted an Instagram video showing her happily video-chatting with her children, with the caption “safe and sound.” / TRC S