Santiago gets engaged in San Francisco

MISS International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago is now engaged to her non-showbiz partner, Kurt Cheng.

The proposal took place on Valentine’s Day during their vacation in San Francisco, California.

“In my favorite city that built me back up, I found the courage to live freely, love boldly, and embrace who I truly am,” Cheng wrote in his Instagram caption.

“This Valentine’s felt different — she got the crown and I got to put a ring on it,” he added.

In 2018, Bea revealed she had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis five times a week. In 2022, she successfully underwent a kidney transplant, with her younger brother serving as her donor. / TRC