Santisima aims to break slump in Japan return

ONE-TIME world title challenger Jeo Santisima is looking to end his slump on Japanese soil as he once again returns to see action in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

Santisima is scheduled to face Hiro Ichimichi in an eight-rounder on Dec. 15, 2024, at the Sumiyoshi Sports Center in Osaka.

“This will be an activity fight while waiting for something big. But Jeo shouldn’t be complacent because the Japanese opponent is tough,” Santisima’s trainer and Zip-Sanman Wellness Center head coach Michael Domingo told SunStar Cebu.

The 28-year-old Santisima has already fought in Japan four times from 2022 to 2023. He only won once when he scored a fifth-round stoppage of Hiroshige Osawa.

Since his last loss in Japan, Santisima bounced back with two straight wins in the Philippines—a unanimous decision win over Pablito Canada and a fourth-round technical knockout of Thai Arnon Yupang.

“His training is going really well. He’s been sparring with his brothers,” said Domingo. “I expect a good fight because this opponent is no pushover. Even if he (Ichimichi) gets knocked down, he gets back up all the time and try to knock his opponent out. He’s really tough.”

The 39-year-old Ichimichi is currently on a rough patch in his career. He lost two of his last three contests in the past two years. He’s coming off a close unanimous decision loss to Yudai Murakami.

Santisima is 24-7 with 20 knockouts, while Ichimichi is 8-2-1 with six knockouts. / EKA