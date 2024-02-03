Santisima brothers see action this month

The Santisima brothers are seeing action in two different events this month.

Gabriel Santisima is taking on Miller Alapormina in an eight-rounder in Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” boxing show on Feb. 9, 2024 at the Paasi City Arena in Paasi City, Iloilo.

Gabriel made his pro debut last year with a unanimous decision over veteran Rocky Sardido. He followed it up with stoppage wins over Nathaniel Juan, Jegear Bereno and Arjhay Recto.

Alapormina has fought sparingly in the last few years. In 2022, he lost to promising prospect Kenneth Llover by unanimous decision and then bounced back with a second round technical knockout of Mervin Lulu the following year.

Gabriel is 4-0 with three knockouts, while Alapormina is 6-3-1 with four knockouts.

On the other hand, David Santisima locks horns with Sandy Volante in a six-rounder on Feb. 13 at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Like his brother, David also turned pro last year. He fought two bouts, stopping Elizer Ambon in the first round and beating Lito Badenas by unanimous decision.

Volante is also a newcomer and won by unanimous decision over Ezra Tabal last Dec. 1.

David is 2-0 with knockouts, while Volante is 2-1-1.

Gabriel and David are the younger brothers of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima and Alex Santisima Jr.

Jeo just recently won against Pablito Canada by unanimous decision on Jan. 26 at the Nustar Resort

and Casino.

Meanwhile, Alex is fighting in Japan against Subaru Murata on March 2.