Santisima challenges Pena for WBO Inter-Continental belt

ONE-TIME world title challenger Jeo Santisima guns for another regional belt as he faces World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super-featherweight champion Angelo Pena today, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Kursaal Arena in Berne, Switzerland.

Santisima and Pena had identical weights of 129 pounds at the weigh-in.

The 29-year-old Santisima wants to return to the world rankings and a win over Pena could earn him a spot there.

Santisima last fought for a regional belt in 2024. He knocked out Arnon Yupang in the fourth round to wrest the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super-featherweight belt in Masbate. Santisima has been fighting overseas in his last three contests. He knocked out Japanese fighters Narumi Yukawa and Hiro Ichimichi, and lost Ei Go by unanimous decision.

Santisima challenged for a world title once in 2020. He was beaten by then-WBO super-bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete by an 11th-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

Pena is a Dominican based in Switzerland. He’s been making a name for himself locally in Switzerland.

The 31-year-old Pena owns wins over former world title challengers Karim Guerfi and Sofiane Takoucht.

Pena won the WBO Inter-Continental title with a unanimous decision win against Hiroki Hanabusa last year in Switzerland and successfully defended it twice against Gisu Lee and Guerfi.

Santisima, who fights out of the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center in Cebu City, is 26-8 with 22 knockouts, while Pena boasts an immaculate record of 12-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA