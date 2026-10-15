Santisima gets WBC Asia title shot

FORMER world title challenger Jeo Santisima will vie for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Golden Asia lightweight title against Ukrainian fighter Danylo Honcharuk on Nov. 7, 2026, at The Grand Ho Tram in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Santisima is coming off a fourth-round stoppage win over veteran Alvin Lagumbay in General Santos City following back-to-back defeats in international fights.

He lost to Mikhail Grigoryan by unanimous decision earlier this year and to Angelo Peña, also by unanimous decision, late last year in Switzerland.

The 30-year-old former ALA boy fought for a world title in 2020 but lost to Emanuel Navarrete via 11th-round technical knockout in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-bantamweight title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old Honcharuk started out slow in his career. After winning his first two fights, he suffered an early setback when he lost to Tajik Elchibek Niyozmamadov by unanimous decision in an upset in Sri Lanka.

Following that loss, Honcharuk won 10 fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision win against previously unbeaten Indian boxer Akshay Chahal in Indonesia.

Santisima holds a record of 27 wins and 10 losses with 23 knockouts, while Honcharuk is 12-1 with 10 knockouts. / EKA