Santisima guns for WBA Asia Continental crown

ONE-TIME world title contender Jeo Santisima looks to turn his career around as he challenges World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight Arnon Yupang in the main event of ATK Promotions’ “Bakbakan sa Masbate II” today, June 22, 2024, at the Matayum Lagoon in Cataingan, Masbate.

Santisima was once one of the most promising prospects from the now-defunct ALA Gym but recently he’s had a rough patch in his career.

Santisima wants to prove that he still is a world-class talent with an impressive win over Yupang.

“He’s in for a surprise because I’ll knock him out,” Santisima said.

Santisima was once highly ranked and even earned a world title back in 2020. He challenged then World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight king Emanuel Navarrete and lost by an 11th-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

Since then, Santisima’s career has been a roller-coaster ride, wherein he won four of his next eight contests.

After three straight defeats in Japan, Santisima went back to the winning column with a unanimous decision victory over Pablito Canada last Jan. 26 in Cebu City.

Yupang, on the other hand, is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. He won the WBC Asian belt with a unanimous decision win over Philippines-based Malaysian Aiman Abubakar last year in Cavite. He’s coming off a second round stoppage of Assada Rakmit in Thailand last April 6, 2024.

“I’m 100 percent sure that I’m going to defend my title,” said Yupang.

Santisima and Yupang both weighed-in at 129.8 pounds.

Santisima is 23-7 with 19 knockouts, while Yupang is 14-4 with five knockouts.

In the co-main feature, former world title challenger Michael Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) takes on veteran hard-hitter Jonjon Estrada (18-12-1, 14 KOs) for the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine featherweight belt.

World-rated Esneth Domingo (19-2, 11 KOs) locks horns with Enrique Magsalin (10-5-2, 1 KO) for the vacant WBC Asia flyweight strap in another featured title fight.

The show also features two other title bouts - Ben Ligas (16-4-2, 10 KOs) slugs it out with Alvin Camique (8-2, 3 KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International super flyweight title, while

Alex Santisima Jr. (8-1, 2 KOs) trades leathers with Justine Darap (11-5, 7 KOs) for the WBF Australasian super bantamweight crown.

In the undercard, Arvin John Sampaga (7-1-1, 3 KOs) is fighting Ramcie Mondala (6-3-2, 2 KOs), Remon Basas (6-9, 4 KOs) is up against Reycar Auxilio (5-3-1, 4 KOs),

Erwin Banata (2-2, 2 KOs) takes on undefeated prospect Rey Dogelio (4-0, 4 KOs), Mark Sabang (1-1-1) steps in as a last-last-minute replacement against Gilbert Vere (0-1) and Ken Danila (1-0, 1 KO) opens up the show against fellow unbeaten youngster Ronald Blanco (1-0-1). / EKA